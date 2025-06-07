Why Daniel Kyri's Darren Ritter Left Chicago Fire
"Chicago Fire" is a little different from your average procedural, with firefighters and paramedics at the center of the story instead of detectives, lawyers, or quirky private investigators. Over the course of the show's 13 seasons, we've gotten to know a whole incredible crew of people at the fictional Firehouse 51 in Chicago, but if the series gets a 14th season, at least one familiar face won't be returning. "Chicago Fire" fans have lost their faves before, like when Otis (Yuri Sardanov) died in season 8, but now they'll also have to say goodbye to firefighter Darren Ritter (who's played by actor Daniel Kyri).
Darren has had an interesting ride on "Chicago Fire," starting as a firefighter candidate and becoming one of the firefighters on Engine 51. As an openly gay man, he shook things up a bit around the firehouse, giving Kyri the chance to really embrace his own queer identity and abandon concerns about how to be both a successful actor and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Unfortunately, according to Deadline, the character won't be returning for season 14. So, what gives?
Darren Ritter will hopefully get a decent farewell
According to Deadline, both Kyri and Jake Lockett, who plays firefighter Sam Carver, are out for season 14. Since season 13 is still in production and airing, there's plenty of time for the show to wrap things up for both Darren and Sam, so at least they won't just be mysteriously missing between seasons. Kyri has been with the series for seven seasons and Lockett for three, with Deadline attributing the pair's departure to tighter budgets for the entire "One Chicago" franchise. It's a bummer that these actors and their characters are out, but it doesn't seem like it will be as dramatic as when Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead left "Chicago P.D.," which left fans devastated. Time will tell on that front.
Still, it's a shame that the firehouse is losing an openly gay Black firefighter as authentic representation for marginalized people onscreen is more important than ever, but hopefully Kyri can find another great gig and keep entertaining audiences on the big or small screen. While these cutbacks might seem like potential problems for "Chicago Fire," it's the center of the "One Chicago" franchise and is still going strong, so it's not likely it's going to disappear anytime soon ... unlike Scott Eastwood, who appeared for just a few episodes before bailing on the network drama. All jokes aside, though, when it's time to move on, it's time to move on, whether it's after seven seasons or two episodes.