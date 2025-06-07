Why Daniel Kyri's Darren Ritter Left Chicago Fire

According to Deadline, both Kyri and Jake Lockett, who plays firefighter Sam Carver, are out for season 14. Since season 13 is still in production and airing, there's plenty of time for the show to wrap things up for both Darren and Sam, so at least they won't just be mysteriously missing between seasons. Kyri has been with the series for seven seasons and Lockett for three, with Deadline attributing the pair's departure to tighter budgets for the entire "One Chicago" franchise. It's a bummer that these actors and their characters are out, but it doesn't seem like it will be as dramatic as when Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead left "Chicago P.D.," which left fans devastated. Time will tell on that front.

Still, it's a shame that the firehouse is losing an openly gay Black firefighter as authentic representation for marginalized people onscreen is more important than ever, but hopefully Kyri can find another great gig and keep entertaining audiences on the big or small screen. While these cutbacks might seem like potential problems for "Chicago Fire," it's the center of the "One Chicago" franchise and is still going strong, so it's not likely it's going to disappear anytime soon ... unlike Scott Eastwood, who appeared for just a few episodes before bailing on the network drama. All jokes aside, though, when it's time to move on, it's time to move on, whether it's after seven seasons or two episodes.