Why Yaya DaCosta's April Sexton Left Chicago Med

Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise features multiple interconnected series, all with ensemble casts that keep popping up on each others' shows. Viewers might not see all the cogs whirring behind the scenes of such an ambitious undertaking, but there's one surefire sign that a lot is going on: the series' massive cast turnover.

Indeed, the vast majority of the property's characters work in stressful and dangerous conditions, and characters dying or leaving in search of other opportunities have become a key part of the franchise's makeup. In 2025 alone, fans have received news of both Daniel Kyri's Darren Ritter and Jack Lockett's Sam Carver leaving "Chicago Fire," while in 2024, "Chicago P.D" fans had to deal with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton departing the show. The medical care corner of the property has suffered its losses, too — such as in 2021, when Yaya DaCosta left "Chicago Med" after playing April Sexton for six seasons.

Actors leave shows for many reasons, but in DaCosta's case, her "Chicago Med" exit was comparatively drama-free. During a 2021 Television Critics Association panel (via Deadline) for producer Lee Daniels' ("Precious," "The Wonder Years") drama series "Our Kind of People," she admitted the Fox show was a key factor in her decision to leave "Chicago Med:"