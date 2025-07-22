Why Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton Left Chicago P.D.

Like other long-running One Chicago shows, "Chicago P.D." has seen its share of cast changes over the years, especially when it comes to major characters. Intended main player Scott Eastwood left the franchise before his Officer Jim Barnes even had to appear on the police drama, only turning up in the two "Chicago Fire" episodes that served as a "Chicago P.D." backdoor pilot. Similarly, Sophia Bush's Erin Lindsay stepped away from "Chicago P.D." in 2017 after repeated bad experiences while filming the show, while Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead departed "Chicago P.D." in 2022 to explore other roles.

Then, in 2024, another "Chicago P.D." veteran left the series. After joining the show”s fourth season as Hailey Upton and becoming a franchise mainstay, Tracy Spiridakos chose to exit the show after "Chicago P.D." season 11. In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, the actor explained that the reason behind her departure was similar to Soffer's, as she simply wished to look into other opportunities after so many seasons on the police drama: