Why Sophia Bush's Erin Lindsay Left Chicago P.D.

Apart from her own health concerns, Bush said that the icy cold weather of Chicago caused health troubles for multiple people involved in the production. She brought the issue up with her superiors more than once and put the prospect of walking out on the table, but they were reluctant to release her from her contract — and, according to Bush, she stayed as long as she did only because they went as far as implying that her departure might shutter the whole production:

"I'm not gonna f*** up this job for all these people and what about the camera guy whose two daughters I love and this is how he pays their rent? It becomes such a big thing. When your bosses tell you that if you raise a ruckus, you'll cost everyone their job, you believe them."

At the end of the day, though, Bush wanted out. As she said on the podcast, she had to resort to threats of her own in order to achieve this goal:

"I said, 'OK, you can put me in the position of going quietly of my own accord or you can put me in the position of suing the network to get me out of my deal and I'll write an op-ed for The New York Times and tell them why.'"

All in all, Bush's experiences on "Chicago P.D." certainly seem to have been less than satisfactory — and that's putting it lightly. "It was a consistent onslaught barrage of abusive behavior," she summarized the way she was treated on the show.