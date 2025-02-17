Why NBC Canceled Chicago Justice

Chicago is the third largest city in the United States. It is home to the country's fifth busiest airport, a great lake, six major professional sports teams, and the White Sox. It's famous for deep-dish pizza, loaded hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and Old Style lager. There's a big shiny thing out front of the Art Institute. John Dillinger was shot dead on the street here.

Chicago is also notable for inspiring an NBC franchise of procedurals that tout the efficacy of its public services. The "One Chicago" universe kicked off in 2012 when Derek Haas and Michael Brandt created "Chicago Fire." Though the drama about the brave members of the city's fire department was not initially a ratings smash, it pulled in a sizable-enough audience for NBC to greenlight "Chicago P.D." two years later. Figuring you simply can't have too much Chicago in your lineup, the network launched "Chicago Med" the following year. All three shows are still on the air, and routinely rank in the top 20 of the Nielsen ratings. So you might be wondering why the fourth Windy City procedural, "Chicago Justice," only lasted one season.

Created by Dick Wolf, the series, which centered on the prosecutorial adventures of the Illinois State's Attorney office, boasted a solid core ensemble of Jon Seda, Philip Winchester, Carl Weathers, Joelle Carter, and 2025 Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro (who evidently has Tom Cruise to thank for her role in "A Complete Unknown"). Sounds like the kind of meat-and-potatoes procedural that television viewers eat up on the regular, no? While this is true, it also sounds like another Dick Wolf show that has been airing on NBC for a very long time, and that was a bit of a problem.