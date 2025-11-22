Goldeneye Star Famke Janssen Has Some Advice For James Bond's Future Villains

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Famke Janssen will likely always be known best as Jean Grey from Fox's "X-Men" movies. But before her turn as the famed Marvel mutant, she appeared in another major franchise, namely "James Bond" in 1995's "GoldenEye." The film came after a six-year break following the release of "License to Kill" and could have been the end of Bond on the big screen. Instead, it breathed new life into the property, with Pierce Brosnan enjoying a healthy run as 007. As the franchise now looks to the future, Janssen has some advice for any future villains who will square off against Bond.

Janssen played the Soviet assassin Xenia Onatopp in "GoldenEye," a secondary foe alongside Sean Bean's 006. In an interview with Variety, Janssen was asked if she had any words of wisdom to offer the next Bond girls or villains as Amazon prepares to make "James Bond 26" under the direction of Denis Villeneuve. Here's what she had to say:

"Be authentically yourself. I hope that whoever they cast in any of the parts, they are not just going to think about the people who've played those parts before or the pressures that come with playing it. I hope that they can be authentically themselves, and I'm sure that it will be absolutely wonderful to watch."

There have been many great villains in "James Bond" history, from Bond's arch-nemesis Blofeld (who's been portrayed by several actors) to the hulking henchman Jaws (Richard Kiel). Many of the more memorable villains have done what Janssen suggested: they did something different. In this case, Xenia was a hypersexual, twisted assassin quite unlike anything we'd seen in these movies before. For a franchise that has been around for more than 60 years, different is good.