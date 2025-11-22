One Of The Biggest Video Games Ever Got Its Title From A Martin Scorsese Movie

If you grew up in the '90s chances are you either played "Doom" (or wanted to play it but weren't allowed because it was too violent). "Doom" let you to mow down demons in space and featured some remarkably gory animations and graphics for its time. As such, you might not expect a 1986 Tom Cruise sports drama to be the source of inspiration behind its name. But the origins of "Doom" actually do go back to the oft-overlooked Martin Scorsese classic "The Color of Money."

There have been some wonderfully terrible video games. The worst video game of all time brought a beloved superhero to a new low and there was that time a Steven Spielberg classic gave rise to one of the most abject games in history. "Doom" however, is not one of those games. Developer John Carmack created the Doom game engine, which id Software then used to create the inaugural title in the soon-to-be massively popular series. When the first game debuted in 1993 it was truly revolutionary, allowing players to move throughout 3D space as they slayed hell-spawn across the moons of Mars. What more could kids want?

Not only did "Doom" have a revolutionary engine that redefined video games and downright badass gameplay, it also courted significant controversy for its graphic violence, immediately making it the object of every '90s kids' desires. Even with all that working in its favor, had the game arrived with a lame name like "Space Shooter 2000," it might not have experienced the surge of popularity it did. Before it could be unleashed upon the masses, then, id Software needed a title that was going to match the alluringly dark subject matter of the game, and so, to Tom Cruise they turned.