Tim Burton Nearly Directed This Martin Scorsese Classic

There is a pecking order in Hollywood that determines which actors and directors get first crack at the hottest material in town. When agents and managers (relying on the perspicacity of their underpaid assistants and readers) come across a script that could be a launching pad for a billion-dollar franchise or an awards season thoroughbred, they fire that sucker off to their top client (even if they're not exactly right for the lead role). This is how you get Tom Cruise embarrassing himself in "Far and Away" with the worst Irish accent you'll ever hear outside of a community theater production of "The Plough and the Stars" (and even then).

But every A-list screenwriter's gotta start somewhere, and if you find yourself in a fertile creative environment that hasn't been completely overrun with apex industry predators, you might uncover a project that's not only rife with potential but is also the exact kind of movie you've been desperate to make.

This happened to producer Amy Robinson in the mid-1980s when she was serving as a mentor at the still-new Sundance Lab in Utah. She'd made two superb movies (Joan Micklin Silver's "Chilly Scenes of Winter" and John Sayles' "Baby, It's You") with her production partner Griffin Dunne, but while the pair had other scripts in various stages of development, they had nothing on the front burner. This changed when Robinson read a dark comedy titled "Surrender Dorothy" by Joe Minion at Sundance. She mailed it express to Dunne with a note attached: "This is the one. Also, the part seems written for you."

Minion was still a graduate film student at Columbia, and, thus, unknown to Hollywood's power players. He would be Dunne and Robinson's discovery. And Minion's screenplay was so strong that Robinson wanted to send it to Martin Scorsese, who'd directed her a decade prior in "Mean Streets." Given that Dunne and Robinson shared an attorney with the filmmaker, the only thing suspect about pursuing Scorsese was that his last film, "The King of Comedy," was a dark comedy and, not for nothing, a sizable box office bomb.

Dunne and Robinson's big ask was answered with an emphatic "no" because Scorsese was preparing to shoot "The Last Temptation of Christ." However, what could've felt like a gut punch turned out to be a gift in disguise. Dunne and Robinson had recently seen a brilliant animated film from a sui generis talent who was destined to be, if nothing else, a significant artist in the motion picture industry. So, as soon as Scorsese passed, the duo set up a lunch meeting with a young man named Tim Burton to see if he'd be interested in the movie that would eventually be titled "After Hours."