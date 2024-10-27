Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Split On Tom Cruise's Only Western Movie

We all know that Westerns are the most American of movie genres, one that many U.S.-born actors view as a proving ground of sorts. Strapping yourself with a couple of six-shooters and hopping astride a horse presents the opportunity to measure yourself against some of the greatest to ever do it: James Stewart, Henry Fonda, and John Wayne, to name just a legendary few. Oh, to stride down a dusty street at high noon, rope cattle at the ranch, or wallop someone you probably don't know over the back with a wooden chair in the midst of a saloon brawl — this is why we make and love movies.

For a guy who professes a deep and abiding love for classic films, Tom Cruise must've been champing at the bit to go into the West with Ron Howard in 1992's "Far and Away." Getting to make a Western wasn't the only appeal for Cruise; he'd also get to work again with his wife Nicole Kidman, whom he met and fell in love with two years prior to the shooting of Tony Scott's "Days of Thunder." Surely, this time out production would go more smoothly than it had on the chaotic stock car racing drama, which began principal photography late and had to be moved back from its Memorial Day berth to June 27 at great additional cost to Paramount. The film had a budget of $60 million and grossed $158 million worldwide — hardly what the studio had hoped for.

"Far and Away" was a steadier proposition. Though it also cost a reported $60 million, Howard and his producing partner Brian Grazer were not merchants of chest-puffing excess like Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. They had a screenplay they liked, and began shooting a full year before their 1992 Memorial Day berth. The movie about two rebellious Irish youngsters who flee to America to find a chunk of turf to call their own in an Oklahoma land run had an obvious "The Quiet Man" flourish to it (one of John Wayne's finest films according to /Film), as well as a widescreen 70mm breadth that brought to mind "The Big Country" and "Giant."

So why, 32 years after its theatrical release, is "Far and Away" far from beloved?