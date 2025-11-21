Pluribus Borrowed A Creepy Episode 1 Moment From A Chilling Stephen King Movie

"Pluribus" is very much its own thing, demonstrating an originality that's rare in the modern age. But aspects of it are clearly influenced by other works, such as a moment from its first episode in which two creepy young siblings embody the spirit of the twins from Stanley Kubrick's Stephen King movie "The Shining."

Apple TV+ has some great shows that nobody is watching, but everyone should be paying attention to "Pluribus." The new sci-fi thriller series from "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Giligan is a superb and intriguingly peculiar creation unlike anything else currently on TV. That doesn't mean it avoids mining inspiration from other sources, of course. Indeed, a major example comes up during the show's pilot, 'We Is Us," in which Rhea Seehorn's romantasy author Carol Sturka watches society unravel as humankind becomes infected with a mysterious virus.

After widespread chaos breaks out in her hometown of Alberquerque, New Mexico, Carol returns to her house in the episode, only to discover she's lost her keys and is locked out. Soon, however, two kids from the house next door emerge and stand side-by-side before reminding Carol that she left a spare key under the pot on her porch. Despite the fact these creepy siblings, played by Teagan Sucherman and Isak Tufic, reassure Carol they're not there to hurt her, they project a deeply unsettling aura similar to the real-life twins from one of the most unforgettable moments in "The Shining."

Explaining the show's influences to Letterboxd, Gilligan confirmed he was inspired by the master, writing, "Quick, which classic image did the first episode of 'Pluribus' borrow from 'The Shining?' I'll give you a moment to ponder that," before going on to reveal, "Yes — we borrowed the image of those creepy neighbor kids from Kubrick's even creepier twin girls."