Apple TV's Pluribus Becomes 'Useless' If One Thing Is Revealed, According To A Writer

"Pluribus," is a superb and intriguingly peculiar sci-fi series full of mysteries. Those mysteries go beyond the central enigma surrounding the virus which transforms people into sedate drones. The Apple TV show, from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan, seems to have a lot to say about our modern times but exactly what its point of view actually is remains elusive even several episodes into the debut season. According to one "Pluribus" writer, that's all by design, as revealing what the show is trying to say — if anything — would render it entirely pointless.

"Pluribus" follows romantasy author Carol Sturka, who after the world is plunged into chaos discovers she's one of a small group of people immune to the effects of a mysterious virus that otherwise transmogrifies individuals into walking avatars for some sort of extra-terrestrial hive mind entity. At least, we think it's extra-terrestrial. Things aren't entirely clear at the outset, which gives fans plenty of room to develop their own theories about what the heck is going on in "Pluribus."

But outside of that central mystery, there's also the question of what the new series is trying to say. What's the subtext here? Is it all some carefully constructed allegory? If so, for what? Well, according to writer, director, and executive producer Gordon Smith, there'll be no audience hand-holding on that front. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith said that defining the series' deeper meaning limits its storytelling power and prevents people from finding their own meaning in the narrative.