Apple TV's Pluribus Is Already Following A Great Strategy Set Up By Severance

"Pluribus" sees former "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn play romantasy author Carol Sturka, who isn't actually all that impressed by her own work. Now, Apple TV is hoping real-world viewers will be impressed with the fictional novelists' writing chops. The company announced via its X (formerly Twitter) account that fans can read an excerpt from the "Bloodsong of Wycaro" novel penned by Carol Sturka herself, in a genius marketing move previously used for Apple's biggest sci-fi success story, "Severance."

For a long time now, Apple TV+ has had some great shows that nobody is watching. The platform that hosts the best spy show on TV in "Slow Horses" and which gave us TV's trippiest mind-bender in "Severance" has long been deserving of more attention. But if the Apple TV marketing team keeps up the stellar job it's been doing, we might soon see things change in that regard.

So far, we've seen real-world "Severance" pop-up events, which proved perfectly designed to become viral hits across social media, especially since the actual cast turned up to reprise their roles for these brief real-world set pieces. Then, Apple released the in-universe self-help book "The You You Are" for download, bringing a piece of the "Severance" universe to life.

Now, Apple TV is doing the same for "Pluribus." The new show from "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan was, as you might expect, given his previous work, highly anticipated. With the marketing team borrowing a trick from "Severance" and giving fans a chapter from Carol Sturka's book, that momentum will surely only build, proving the streamer clearly intends to continue with inventive forms of marketing in the wake of its "Severance" success and perhaps become a bigger force in the streaming sphere.