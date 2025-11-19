A Stargate Veteran Is Bringing The Cult Sci-Fi Franchise Back From The Dead For Prime Video
Somehow, "Stargate" returned.
The science fiction franchise that started with the 1994 Roland Emmerich blockbuster "Stargate," starring Kurt Russell and James Spader, is returning to our screens with new stories after more than a decade away. According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Prime Video will be the home for the new "Stargate" series from Amazon MGM Studios and creator and showrunner Martin Gero, who fans might recognize as a writer and producer on all three of the previous live-action "Stargate" shows.
Following a timeline where humanity discovered stargates that can connect us to the far reaches of the universe, the "Stargate" movie and television shows are massive affairs with sprawling casts of stars from other sci-fi series like "Babylon 5" and "Farscape." The timeline can be a little confusing (our guide to the many "Stargate" movies and TV shows can help with that), and there's a lot of "Stargate" to catch up on, but maybe this new entry will provide a fresh start where fans new and old can jump onboard. Whether or not it's directly connected to the previous "Stargate" projects is currently under wraps, though one can hope for a few old faces to reappear. There are plenty of characters and unfinished "Stargate" storylines they could work with if Gero doesn't decide to just start afresh, although since it's "Stargate," almost anything is possible.
Streaming offers new opportunities for Stargate
It's not too surprising that "Stargate" is being brought back in the era of streaming, as many other established sci-fi franchises have already been brought back or refreshed, albeit for shorter and more connected productions. It's unlikely that the new "Stargate" will directly resemble shows like "Stargate SG-1" or "Stargate Atlantis" as well, if only because they're from a very different time and were on basic cable, with all that entailed. Streaming means glossier graphics and maybe even bigger stars, but we'll have to wait and see if "Stargate" can really work with 8 or 10 episodes per season like every other contemporary streaming series. At least we know that Gero has the experience and knowledge to make sure things stay true to "Stargate." As he told THR:
"20 years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on 'Stargate: Atlantis.' I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. 'Stargate' taught me everything about making television — it's written into my DNA."
There are no plot details to share just yet, with Amazon only saying that it's releasing a "bold new chapter" in the franchise, which could mean anything really. All we know is that there will be a stargate device connecting distant points in space, and from there, the possibilities are pretty much endless. Good luck Gero, we're rooting for ya.