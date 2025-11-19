A Stargate Veteran Is Bringing The Cult Sci-Fi Franchise Back From The Dead For Prime Video

Somehow, "Stargate" returned.

The science fiction franchise that started with the 1994 Roland Emmerich blockbuster "Stargate," starring Kurt Russell and James Spader, is returning to our screens with new stories after more than a decade away. According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Prime Video will be the home for the new "Stargate" series from Amazon MGM Studios and creator and showrunner Martin Gero, who fans might recognize as a writer and producer on all three of the previous live-action "Stargate" shows.

Following a timeline where humanity discovered stargates that can connect us to the far reaches of the universe, the "Stargate" movie and television shows are massive affairs with sprawling casts of stars from other sci-fi series like "Babylon 5" and "Farscape." The timeline can be a little confusing (our guide to the many "Stargate" movies and TV shows can help with that), and there's a lot of "Stargate" to catch up on, but maybe this new entry will provide a fresh start where fans new and old can jump onboard. Whether or not it's directly connected to the previous "Stargate" projects is currently under wraps, though one can hope for a few old faces to reappear. There are plenty of characters and unfinished "Stargate" storylines they could work with if Gero doesn't decide to just start afresh, although since it's "Stargate," almost anything is possible.