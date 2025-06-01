A Canceled Stargate Spin-Off Would Have Focused On Two Beloved Characters

The Mulder-Scully inspirations for the Barrett-Carter procedural did not materialize out of the blue. In season 6 of "Stargate SG-1," the episode "Smoke and Mirrors" saw the two team up to solve a murder mystery in which Colonel Jack O'Neill (Richard Dean Anderson, taking over for Kurt Russell) gets implicated. This accusation proves to be troubling as O'Neill vows that he is innocent, prompting the SG-1 crew to investigate the case and apprehend the real culprit. This episode undoubtedly echoes tonal elements from "The X-Files," while featuring fun, snappy banter between Carter and Barrett as they transform into close allies. This evolved episodic chemistry served as the basis for the spin-off idea, which could have opted for a fresh creative direction in the form of grounded, slightly supernatural mysteries back on Earth. Although this sounds mundane in comparison to the vast intergalactic scope of "SG-1" and its successors, it's possible that the elegant simplicity of the premise could have been a foundation for exploring the nuances of a more sprawling sci-fi saga.

Flemming spoke to Dial the Gate about this scrapped project, referencing the chemistry explored in episodes like "Smoke and Mirrors" and how that could have led to a full-blown procedural series:

"They were coming up with different ideas for a new 'Stargate' show. In around the fifth and sixth year [of 'Stargate SG-1'], they were starting to think, 'What can we piggyback off this?' So it turns out that myself and Amanda Tapping were in the front line — with 'Atlantis' — to have our own spin-off [or] piggyback show [...] Who knows if it [the canceled series] would have had legs? Who knows what would have happened? As I watch a few of the episodes with Amanda [Tapping] and I, there's definitely a fun little chemistry there that could have [gone] a lot of different ways."

Based on what Flemming reveals about the spin-off in the rest of the interview, it seems that the decision boiled down to "Atlantis" and the Carter-Barrett series, and the former was selected to be greenlit. While "Atlantis" remains a fantastic addition to "Stargate," it's hard not to yearn for an unconventional, potentially thrilling crime procedural that could have been. After all, any storyline that prominently features Samantha Carter is worth pursuing, especially when teamed up with a character we know very little about. If the "Stargate" franchise ever makes a comeback, this discarded series should definitely be on top of the list of possible sequel ideas.