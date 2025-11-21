Eternity Director David Freyne Wants People To Argue About His Movie [Exclusive Interview]

Well, with all that in mind, was this a set that you welcomed improv on, or were you keeping things tight to the script?

We kept it tight to the script, but I worked so much with the cast in pre-production and during production, and we spoke so much about our lives and our loves and what we consider happiness, that I love keeping the scripts open. It's a blueprint. So in response to just getting to know them, I would rewrite things and that really inspired me to add new bits or change things and they would say something that would spark me. I mean, the beautiful squatting scene, which I think is really funny and really romantic, that came from a conversation with Miles talking about how much he loved how Larry will do anything for Joan. I was like, "What could Larry do for Joan that would make her happy in that moment?" It was like, "Squatting." So there were always these little moments that just I wrote as a response to them. So even though we kept tight to the script, they really inspired that script. They really inspired the writing of it.

And then with Da'Vine and John, I just loved working with them. I wanted more time with them, so I kept writing stuff for them, writing lines for them, writing jokes for them, writing that scene, the only scene in the film where they're alone, I wrote that during production just because we needed a breath anyway in the film, and I just wanted a moment for them to question their role in this Junction, this world. That all comes from just being aware of your cast and how brilliant they are and how much they're giving you and wanting to respond to that.

I love their characters in this movie. Because we only get little kernels of their backstory, did the actors come up with a backstory for themselves or did you?

I wrote backstories for them, and I remember my very first conversation with Da'Vine is she wanted to, again, not to have it in the script, but she wanted to understand where her character came from. When she died, why she chose to stay in the Junction and work there. And it wasn't about having that detail in the film, but just for her to understand it so it's fully fleshed out and she knows how to embody this role and why this character, Anna, is maybe disenfranchised at this moment. She has this very beautiful scene with Larry where she explains why she chose to stay. Originally, that monologue was longer, and it went into [her backstory], and it was actually Da'Vine herself who said, "We don't need her to say that. We can feel it." And that was really amazing. That's what a great actor does. They don't need the lines, they just need to feel it. They need to understand it.