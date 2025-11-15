Miles Teller Thinks One Person Is To Blame For Fantastic Four's Epic Failure

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that 2015's "Fantastic Four" was a failure of epic proportions. Produced by Fox before Disney purchased the studio in 2019, it remains one of the worst-reviewed mainstream superhero movies ever made. Director Josh Trank has only worked very selectively in the years since, and it took a full decade for the franchise to be rebooted (which happened earlier this year with the far better received "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"). So, who was responsible for the debacle? According to star Miles Teller, primarily one person.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on "Radio Andy" on SiriusXM, Teller, who played Mr. Fantastic, aka Reed Richards, was asked about what went down on "Fantastic Four" and whether he knew the film was bad before it hit theaters. Some sarcastic barbs were traded. "Everything was going well on that movie until we did your show," Teller quipped. "It was a great movie, we had great marketing, I don't know what happened." The actor then proceeded to boil things down a bit more sincerely, suggesting that one, unnamed person was responsible for blowing the whole thing up. Here's what he had to say:

"Yeah, I think it's unfortunate for that, because so many people worked so hard on that movie. And, honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of f***ed it all up."

While Teller didn't name names, it seems clear that he's talking about Trank. Just ahead of the movie's release, the director tweeted and then deleted a statement that caused a major stir at the time. "A year ago I had a fantastic version of this. And it would've received great reviews. You'll probably never see it. That's reality though," as Trank put it.