Decades Before Before Sam Raimi, Spider-Man Conquered European Theaters

When it comes to the live-action Spider-Men, many people only know of the most recent three: Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi trilogy, Andrew Garfield in the Marc Webb movies, and Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there was once another live-action Spider-Man, played by Nicholas Hammond in the late 1970s. This iteration of the web-slinger was part of the CBS TV series "The Amazing Spider-Man," which ran for two seasons before being canceled in spite of its decent ratings.

Although the TV show's run was largely limited to the United States, the pilot episode was repackaged and released by Columbia Pictures as a movie (simply titled "Spider-Man") that performed well at the European box office. In fact, the film was popular enough that the studio pulled the same trick two more times. In May 1978, Columbia released "Spider-Man Strikes Back," which combined a two-episode story from the series. Then, three years later, the studio unveiled "Spider-Man: The Dragon's Challenge," which once again took two of the TV show's episodes and stitched them together.

As Hammond explained to the St. Petersburg Times in 1978, the first two episodes post-pilot were "shot with feature release in mind." He also noted that the first "Spider-Man" movie, which had already been released in Europe by that point, was performing strongly in England. This, in turn, resulted in a slight difference in audience attitudes 20 years later when Raimi's "Spider-Man" hit theaters; for many Americans, this was their first time seeing Spidey on the big screen, whereas for certain European viewers, it was their fourth.