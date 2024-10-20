Steven Spielberg Loved One Thing About Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Those who were alert enough to be following cinema discourse in the early 2000s may recall the painful inflection point the medium had reached in terms of visual effects. A lot of productions were moving away from practical effects wholesale and leaning hard into CGI. Many audience members hated the technological shift, as CGI effects were proving to look plastic and unconvincing. While Steven Spielberg might have employed CGI carefully and effectively in his 1993 film "Jurassic Park," multiple films from the early 2000s were proving that an overuse of CGI made for truly awful film imagery.

A few examples include 2001's "The Mummy Returns," which features a terrible-looking CGI version of Dwayne Johnson, or 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" which features many animated characters as well as digital sets. Also released in 2002 was Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," itself, in this writer's humble opinion, a mediocre film with lightweight CGI-based superhero action that critic Roger Ebert disliked. "Spider-Man as he leaps across the rooftops is landing too lightly," he wrote in his review, "rebounding too much like a bouncing ball. He looks like a video game figure, not like a person having an amazing experience." In the early 2000s, there was a cadre of angry film nerds (and I admittedly was among them) who decried Hollywood's over-reliance on CGI, preferring practical effects.

Ebert once interviewed Spielberg, and the two had a chance to talk about the director's 2002 film "Minority Report," which Ebert adored. Ebert also got to grill Spielberg about the then-modern state of visual effects, including how many filmmakers were moving further and further away from practical effects. Spielberg indicated that he while would always prefer to shoot on practical sets, he felt the CGI in "Spider-Man" was actually quite good. Specifically, he enjoyed the film's shimmering unreality and how it looked and felt more like a colorful fantasy.