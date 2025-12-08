Why Brian Geraghty's Sean Roman Left Chicago P.D.

"Chicago P.D." has bid farewell to many characters in its 13 seasons, but Brian Geraghty had one of the shortest tenures on the show. The actor played patrol officer Sean Roman in season 2 and 3 of the series before his character was shot and injured in the line of duty and ultimately decided to leave Chicago to start over in San Diego. Behind the scenes, it turns out Geraghty wanted to pursue other projects and was able to do so since his "Chicago P.D." contract ran on a season-by-season basis.

The second installment in the One Chicago universe, "Chicago P.D.", was created by the great Dick Wolf and premiered in 2014, two years after the original series, "Chicago Fire," debuted. Following the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department, "Chicago P.D." has proved as popular as the mothership series (unlike the swiftly-cancelled "Chicago Justice"), running for 13 seasons as of 2025 and showing no signs of stopping any time soon. Of course, along the way the procedural has had to say goodbye to a fair few cast members, including original star Sophia Bush, who played Erin Lindsay before leaving "Chicago P.D." in the fourth season. That particular departure was somewhat controversial since Bush made no secret of the circumstances under which she was leaving, saying that she was "really, really unhappy" on the show.

The same can't be said for Geraghty, who decided to leave "Chicago P.D." in order to pursue other opportunities. It turned out to be a smart move, as Geraghty has since appeared in several high-profile projects including Taylor Sheridan's celebrated "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1923."