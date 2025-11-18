Val Kilmer's 2011 Horror Movie With Elle Fanning Deserves To Be On Your Prime Video Watchlist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Francis Ford Coppola's "Twixt" was not as big a disaster as the 1982 box office flop that almost ended his career, but it certainly flew under the radar upon its 2011 release. Much of that likely came down to the fact that the critics were not impressed at the time, but contemporary audiences look to be slightly more taken with Coppola's overlooked horror, which is currently streaming over on Prime Video and Pluto.

Written, directed, and produced by Coppola, the movie stars Val Kilmer as Hall Baltimore, a struggling novelist of witch-hunting fantasy fare. At a small-town book signing event, Baltimore is approached by Bobby LaGrange (Bruce Dern), a fan who convinces the author to visit a morgue where the body of a serial killer's victim sits. Intrigued by the murders and the town's history, the writer decides to pen a new novel based on the area. Soon, however, he finds himself dreaming of a strange nether-world version of the town where he meets Elle Fanning's "V," short for Virginia. Things take a dark turn when Baltimore struggles to tell fiction from reality and finds that his new story is actually about his own buried guilt.

"Twixt" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2011, before making the rounds at other festivals ahead of a limited theatrical release internationally. Coppola then released a director's cut, "B'Twixt Now and Sunrise" in 2022, which can now be seen on Prime Video at no extra cost, while non-Prime users can catch the film on Pluto for free. If you would rather experience the theatrical cut, however, you're going to pay up for the original "Twixt" Blu-ray or DVD, both of which are currently available on Amazon for a relatively hefty price.