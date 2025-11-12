How Much Money Did Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis Lose?

Francis Ford Coppola has made some of the most cherished cinematic classics in history, from "The Godfather" to "Apocalypse Now." His long-awaited, wildly ambitious passion project "Megalopolis" finally arrived last year, and though it was the fulfillment of a longstanding dream, it lost Coppola a fortune. Just how much money did it lose, though? Without being able to put a precise number on it, we can confidently say "a lot."

After trying to get the movie made for years, Coppola famously self-financed "Megalopolis," which reportedly came with a budget of at least $120 million. It was a star-studded affair led by Adam Driver ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens"), with Lionsgate releasing the final product in theaters. It didn't go well.

Coppola's Roman-inspired epic set in a fictional version of future America about a genius artist who hopes to bring forth an idealistic future absolutely tanked. "Megalopolis" opened to just $4 million at the box office, going down as not only one of the biggest bombs of 2024, but perhaps one of the biggest of all time. The movie has only made $14.4 million worldwide to date.

To get Lionsgate to sign on as a distributor, Coppola also agreed to fund the marketing budget, said to be between $15 and $20 million. All in, even if we're being generous, the total investment to make the movie was at least $135 million. Lionsgate got a cut of the box office as well, meaning Coppola's slice of that already-small pie was even smaller. In short, he's conservatively in the hole by tens of millions of dollars.

"Megalopolis" was briefly available on VOD, but is nearly impossible to watch now. Coppola has been touring the movie around, which has perhaps chipped away at the deficit — albeit slightly.