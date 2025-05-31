2024's Biggest Movie Flop Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today (But There's A Good Reason Why)

Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" (which /Film's Chris Evangelista deemed a "big, beautiful mess" in his review) was alternately the most fascinating and frustrating film of 2024. Cinephiles who'd been pining away for one last big-swing masterpiece from the maestro who gave us the "Godfather" trilogy, "The Conversation," and "Apocalypse Now" were mostly respectfully perplexed by Coppola's science-fiction saga; there were true believers out there, but the general consensus was that his vision of an empire in decline was intellectually fuzzy. On one hand, it was a godsend to receive an epic so stuffed with ideas that you couldn't possibly break it down on a single viewing; alas, it was hard to work up the enthusiasm to dive back in because the film lacked the sumptuous sweep of those aforementioned masterpieces.

Of course, Coppola is too great a filmmaker and "Megalopolis" is far too ambitious a film to leave it as a one-and-done experience. A movie this difficult might just open up on subsequent viewings. What felt like errant storytelling or slapdash editing may cohere now that you have the lay of the filmmaker's sprawling, richly imagined land. Or it could just be an interesting failure.

I'm not the only one who feels like I owe Coppola's "Megalopolis" one last go-round, nor, evidently, am I the only one to keep putting it off. Recently, actor Jared Gilman (brilliant as Sam in "Moonrise Kingdom"), while responding to a tweet lamenting the lack of a physical media release for "Megalopolis," said he just assumed the film was "rentable." So did I, Jared! After all, I wrote the /Film article last year informing our readers how they could rent "Megalopolis" at home.

Shockingly, you cannot rent "Megalopolis" from a streamer in the United States anymore, nor can you buy a Region 1 physical media release. Why is "Megalopolis" suddenly so hard to watch in the country it's skewering? Blame Coppola!