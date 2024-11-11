How To Watch Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis At Home

What if Francis Ford Coppola made a new movie and no one showed up? It happened once before in 1982 with the backlot musical "One from the Heart," and, lamentably, it happened again this year with the maestro's "Megalopolis," which will become available on digital starting November 12, 2024.

A self-funded, $100 million-plus epic vision of an alternate American reality, "Megalopolis" has grossed just under $14 million globally in theaters at the time of writing. True, its reviews were as dismal as those for "One from the Heart," but knowing that the latter went on to be reassessed as a misunderstood triumph should've at least encouraged critics to stay thy blades for fear of looking like a pack of Bosley Crowthers 20 or so years from now.

As a full-throated admirer of "One from the Heart," I've tried not to come down too hard on "Megalopolis," even though I feel fairly certain the film, short of a narrative-clarifying director's cut, will never be more than an admirable failure. Still, it's been a little over a month since I watched the movie in a roomy multiplex theater with two other strangers (one of whom kept snoring himself awake throughout the picture), and I find myself thinking again and again about the movie's strangely livewire energy and big-swing philosophizing. There's something there in this wild-child of a movie, so I'm thrilled that we're finally getting the option to revisit it at home.