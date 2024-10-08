The Two Biggest Cinematic Fiascos Of 2024 Diverge In One Fascinating Way

I hate like hell to write this, but my first viewing of "Megalopolis," a noon screening on the Saturday of its opening weekend in a theater occupied by two other people (one of whom kept snoring himself awake throughout the movie), ranks as one of the most dispiriting moviegoing experiences of my life. I knew the film had received mixed-to-negative reviews from discerning critics with a sense of film history that stretches farther back than "Star Wars;" that these people were going out of their way to say a critical reappraisal akin to the one accorded to Coppola's 1982's flop "One from the Heart" was highly unlikely gave me pause. But Coppola working on a broad canvas for the first time since "Bram Stoker's Dracula" could not be denied, nor could the fact that he'd been trying to get the movie made for several decades.

A passionate Coppola — i.e. one that isn't taking paycheck gigs like "Jack" and "The Rainmaker" (a good movie!) — to pay off debt is always worth the price of admission, even when he misses.

Coppola's last three movies ("Youth Without Youth," "Tetro," and "Twixt") were quasi-experimental works that, while not wholly satisfying, had moments of brilliance tucked within them. Now in his 80s, I wondered if he'd have the creative energy to mount a sprawling tale inspired by Fritz Lang's "Metropolis" and Ayn Rand's "The Fountainhead." The film may be a crushing failure, but it's not for want of energy. "Megalopolis" is an endearingly rambunctious film. It actually feels like a young person's movie — by which I mean a 20-something, fresh-out-of-college kid who just read and watched those aforementioned works, and has a rough first draft for what could be a fascinating spin on their utopian/dystopian visions, but really needs to take a step back and maybe get some other eyes on their script.

In his prime, Coppola could make sense of chaos after seemingly losing control several times over, as witnessed in "Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse." Two years later, in "One from the Heart," he conjured bustling neon magic to tell an intimate love story. He could lose control because he trusted his instincts and knew not just what he wanted to say, but, most importantly, how he wanted audiences to feel.

Moment to moment while watching "Megalopolis," I had no idea what I was supposed to be thinking or feeling. By plunging us into the New Rome orgies early on in the film, I decided Coppola was up to something experiential, so I gave myself over to the wildness of his experiment in the hopes that it would add up to something coherent and moving by film's end. I never stopped believing in the potential of "Megalopolis," but by the time Coppola hit what I hate to say is the film's campy high (a scandalously silly sex scene between Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf), it felt like the filmmaker had delivered an assemblage of set pieces that worked stitched together by essential pieces of narrative. The finale, in which Driver gives an inspiring speech with the sweaty urgency of a stand-up comic getting the flashing red light from off-stage, broke me.

And yet, two weeks later, as I keep thinking about Coppola's folly, a weird fondness has set in. He sought to entertain and uplift us, to plead to our better angels as our world edges closer toward dystopia. That's a film worth making. I can't say the same thing about "Joker: Folie à Deux."