A Joker 2 Instagram Post Takes On A Disturbing New Meaning Once You've Seen The Movie

Whatever you think of "Joker: Folie à Deux" (and you might've noticed there are some very strong opinions out there), you've got to admit that director Todd Phillips, along with his co-writer Scott Silver and star duo of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, took a wild, risky swing with this sequel. The first "Joker" movie, released in 2019, grossed over $1 billion worldwide and won two Oscars, including a Best Actor win for Phoenix.

Given the character's enduring popularity across comic books, television, and films, it was hardly a surprise that the character was strong enough to carry a movie on his own — especially with a heavyweight thespian like Phoenix in the role. But just how far could they take the character on a standalone journey without people asking, "Where's Poochie?" I'm sorry. "Where's Batman?" They'd ask where Batman was.

So it's understandable that, what with the extreme violence and overall extremeness of "Joker," Phillips would try to go harder with the sequel. It's just that no one expected that going harder would compel him to make a jukebox musical/courtroom drama/quasi-erotic thriller. Which brings us to the film's graphic sex scene between Arthur Fleck a.k.a. Joker and Harleen "Lee" Quinzel a.k.a. Harley Quinn. For most people, this sequence might've been wholly unexpected, but those who followed Phillips' Instagram in the lead-up to the film's release might've sensed it was coming.