What The Worst Critic Reviews Say About Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

The cinematic event of the year is finally upon us now that Francis Ford Coppola's (presumable) swan song "Megalopolis" is playing in theaters, although the overall reactions couldn't be more mixed. In terms of pure drama, the months-long lead up to its release might go down as something just as shocking and over the top as the film itself has been described. Long before the general public ever set eyes upon this passion project about the rise and fall of an empire, the internet has been packed with headlines about behind-the-scenes troubles, alleged sexual harassment, and even a bizarre controversy resulting from AI-generated review pull-quotes.

It's been a wild saga to get to this point, and that's without even getting into the actual reviews of the film. /Film's Chris Evangelista ended up more on the mixed-positive side of the debate in his "Megalopolis" review, calling it a "sprawling, confusing, confounding, messy extravaganza" that nevertheless demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Not all critics ended up on the same page, mind you, though that's nothing new for someone who's been in the business for as long as Coppola has. Despite having multiple movies under his belt that are now considered to be stone-cold classics, from "The Godfather" to "The Conversation" to "Apocalypse Now," audiences and critics alike haven't always appreciated such artistic genius at first blush.

Could the same hold true for "Megalopolis," you ask? Stranger things have certainly happened ... but that might be asking a lot from a blockbuster epic that, at the time of this writing, is currently holding steady at a perfectly divisive 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes. A new movie from one of the all-time greats of the medium is always worth celebrating, but that only makes the harsher reviews all the more interesting. Here are what some of the worst ones have to say about "Megalopolis."