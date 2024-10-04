Let's Examine Joker 2's Deeply Uncomfortable Sex Scene

The sex scene in question arrives close to the end of the first act of the film, where Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) has already met fellow Arkham State Hospital patient Lee (Lady Gaga), and the two have become besotted with each other. After an escape attempt instigated by Lee, Arthur finds himself thrown into temporary solitary confinement, with Lee somehow bribing a guard to allow her to visit him unsupervised. Unsettled by the news that Lee has been discharged, and knowing that he's had emotional and mental issues that contributed to his hallucinating an entirely fictional relationship with his ex-neighbor, Sophie Dumond (Zazie Beetz), Arthur is understandably wary of Lee's motives. As a response, Lee initiates a conjugal visit with Arthur, but not before making him put on clown makeup in front of her, makeup which she made sure to bring along.

To be sure, there's a lot going on in this scene, and we'll dig into its implications and its place within the film as a whole in a moment. For now, let's talk about how Phillips, Phoenix and Gaga play the scene: there's virtually no nudity to speak of, but the moment is still fairly explicit, with the actors playing the sex from initiation all the way through to completion. Then there's the context: it becomes obvious as the scene goes on that Lee has come here with the express purpose of seducing Arthur. On one level, this is a woman attracted to a man (and the attraction is mutual), who wants to consummate their relationship. On another, this is a fangirl getting to sleep with one of her idols, ensuring that he makes himself up for her before they have sex. Added to this is the kink aspect of the makeup, as it's akin to bedroom roleplay, made more thorny given that Arthur himself isn't too sure about his own "true" identity when it comes to this Joker persona. Finally, there's a thin layer of latent sexual assault here, as Arthur seems pressured into giving Lee what she wants. It would perhaps be worth mentioning Arthur's fragile mental state, too, were it not for the fact that Lee is not exactly playing with a full deck herself.

On top of all of that is the genuine affection between the couple, a quality that's not often seen in the traditional Joker and Harley Quinn relationship. These factors add up to a scene that's uncomfortable not just in its ominous nuances, but also in its honesty, awkwardness, and the fact that these two characters are, for better or worse, made for each other.