Let's Examine Joker 2's Deeply Uncomfortable Sex Scene
This article contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."
If you've been paying attention recently, you may have noticed that pop culture is experiencing a very weird moment when it comes to sex. 25-odd-years after the proliferation of the internet, we're now several generations into people having easy, rapid, and fairly anonymous access to sexually explicit material, to the point where an average experience using X (the app formerly known as Twitter) involves seeing pictures and/or videos of nudity and explicit sex acts, whether a user is seeking them out or not. Despite this, there's been a weird and troubling wave of puritanistic prudishness with regards to sex scenes in films and television, with several social media prompts and memes indicating that such moments and elements are quote-unquote "unnecessary." This opinion is due to many factors; the ability for underage people to be highly vocal online, the post-COVID anxiety of the dating world, the pseudo-progressive notion that all sex scenes involve actors being unwillingly exploited, and so on.
This has put additional pressure on not just filmmakers, but also on critics and journalists to go to greater lengths to point out just how integral to a work a sex scene can be. While seeing sex and nudity involving attractive people in a film should have a self-explanatory appeal, it's true that any scene included in a movie should contribute something of worth, whether it be tone, atmosphere, or actual plot. Most surprisingly, this month's "Joker: Folie à Deux" includes a sex scene that is not only absolutely integral to the plot, it also doubles as an encapsulation of the movie in a nutshell. It's a major moment in the film that illustrates the game that director and co-writer Todd Phillips is playing with the sequel, and it's a scene that's as deeply uncomfortable as it needs to be in order to put this notion across.
A madness and a love shared by two
The sex scene in question arrives close to the end of the first act of the film, where Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) has already met fellow Arkham State Hospital patient Lee (Lady Gaga), and the two have become besotted with each other. After an escape attempt instigated by Lee, Arthur finds himself thrown into temporary solitary confinement, with Lee somehow bribing a guard to allow her to visit him unsupervised. Unsettled by the news that Lee has been discharged, and knowing that he's had emotional and mental issues that contributed to his hallucinating an entirely fictional relationship with his ex-neighbor, Sophie Dumond (Zazie Beetz), Arthur is understandably wary of Lee's motives. As a response, Lee initiates a conjugal visit with Arthur, but not before making him put on clown makeup in front of her, makeup which she made sure to bring along.
To be sure, there's a lot going on in this scene, and we'll dig into its implications and its place within the film as a whole in a moment. For now, let's talk about how Phillips, Phoenix and Gaga play the scene: there's virtually no nudity to speak of, but the moment is still fairly explicit, with the actors playing the sex from initiation all the way through to completion. Then there's the context: it becomes obvious as the scene goes on that Lee has come here with the express purpose of seducing Arthur. On one level, this is a woman attracted to a man (and the attraction is mutual), who wants to consummate their relationship. On another, this is a fangirl getting to sleep with one of her idols, ensuring that he makes himself up for her before they have sex. Added to this is the kink aspect of the makeup, as it's akin to bedroom roleplay, made more thorny given that Arthur himself isn't too sure about his own "true" identity when it comes to this Joker persona. Finally, there's a thin layer of latent sexual assault here, as Arthur seems pressured into giving Lee what she wants. It would perhaps be worth mentioning Arthur's fragile mental state, too, were it not for the fact that Lee is not exactly playing with a full deck herself.
On top of all of that is the genuine affection between the couple, a quality that's not often seen in the traditional Joker and Harley Quinn relationship. These factors add up to a scene that's uncomfortable not just in its ominous nuances, but also in its honesty, awkwardness, and the fact that these two characters are, for better or worse, made for each other.
The sex scene in Folie à Deux is crucial
While there are other moments within the film that give us similar bits of information regarding Arthur's personality struggle, Lee's potential duplicitousness, and the couple's chemistry mixed in with a friction between them, the sex scene in the solitary cell gives us all of that in the most potent and memorable way possible. Thus, cutting out the scene would do the movie as a whole a huge disservice, and perhaps even throw it so off its axis that the film would become unsatisfying to just about everyone (instead of, as it stands now, about half of audiences seeing it).
Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver are continuing the theme from the first "Joker," in which Arthur is half-victim, half-villain, with neither half being dominant or the victor. Rather, his life and the lives of Gotham citizens around him are inextricably mixed up, stuck in a vicious cycle that has no clear origin point and no endpoint. The sex scene is an extension of this concept. There is even an aspect of eroticism to it, not in any exploitative way but in the way the act is presented so awkwardly down-to-earth; sexually active adults know how unglamorous most sex can be, and that certainly holds true for this scene. The moment makes for one of the most interesting sex scenes of 2024, as well as an unintentional argument for why we need more sex scenes in our cinema, not less. It's scenes like these that allow us to have such a visceral connection with a film, its themes, and its characters, and just like real life, not every encounter we have can be wholly pleasant or clear-cut.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" is in theaters everywhere.