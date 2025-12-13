This Canceled Stephen King TV Series Was Far More Successful Than Anyone Realized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stephen King is one of the most popular and prolific authors to ever do it. Even so, he's much more than a mere best-selling author who has written dozens of books over the last 50 years. He's a downright cultural icon whose works have inspired many, many popular movies and TV shows. It turns out, those adaptations are good business to be in. So much so that a Stephen King series that only ran for two seasons, and hardly ever gets talked about, can still generate millions of dollars.

The show in question is "Castle Rock," which aired for two seasons on Hulu between 2018 and 2019. Produced by J.J. Abrams, the show remixes many of King's characters and stories into one series set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine. It's a show that, as its official synopsis puts it, "combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King's best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland." (Or, as /Film's Chris Evangelista called it, a "Stephen King fan's dream come true.")

"Castle Rock" was canceled in 2020, having only aired 20 episodes. Even so, a report from The Wrap ahead of the premiere of "It: Welcome to Derry" on HBO revealed that the series brought in a whopping $57.9 million in streaming revenue between 2020 and 2025 — more than any other King adaptation during that stretch. Yes, really.

For comparison, "The Shawshank Redemption," arguably one of the most universally beloved movies ever made, was a somewhat distant second place and brought in $35.7 million during that same stretch. Then there's 2017's "It," which made $700 million at the box office and remains the biggest horror movie ever, ranking at number nine with $28.5 million.