Why Netflix's Legend Of Zelda Series Was Canceled

Considering the "Zelda" movie is a live-action take on the game series, I'm putting my weight behind three major contenders for its source material: "Ocarina of Time," "Breath of the Wild," and "Tears of the Kingdom." Come at me with complaints about recency bias all you want about those last two, but you know I'm right; "Majora's Mask" is just too weird for the first "Zelda" adaptation, "Skyward Sword" and "Twilight Princess" are a little too ambitious from a live-action perspective, and you'd lose all the charm of "Wind Waker" if it wasn't super-stylized. "Ocarina of Time" feels like a somewhat obvious choice; it is, as I mentioned, probably the most beloved 3D "Zelda" game, and the story, split between two distinct timelines with Link as a young boy and as an adult, is extremely linear, which might give it an edge when it comes to the adaptation process.

Things get a little murkier when you look at "Breath of the Wild," the first open-world game in the "Zelda" franchise, and its "sequel," "Tears of the Kingdom." (The latter is only a sequel to the former insofar as it briefly mentions past events and uses the same map. However, weird inconsistencies, like the fact that barely any "Breath of the Wild" characters seem to remember Link, sets the two games apart.) Because of the largely nonlinear structure of both open-world "Zelda" games, they might be tougher for Wes Ball and his team to adapt. But if they decide to take on one of those, they're probably up to the challenge.

Whether or not we ever get a "Zelda" TV show is anyone's guess, and my assumption is we won't ... but at least there's a "Zelda" movie coming.