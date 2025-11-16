Jake Johnson's Underrated 2024 Comedy On Hulu Is Perfect For Running Man Fans

In the mood for a story about a man who enters a reality TV show, only to be hunted by assassins for 30 days in an attempt to win a fortune? If so, you might be considering checking out Edgar Wright's "The Running Man," but you might also want to turn your attention to "Self Reliance," an overlooked 2024 comedy thriller available to stream on Hulu right now.

The movie was written, directed by, and stars Jake Johnson in his feature length directorial debut. Johnson plays Tommy, a middle-aged Los Angeles office worker who one day is approached by Andy Samberg (playing himself). The actor invites Tommy into a limo and offers him the chance to go on an "adventure." That adventure involves Tommy competing in a dark web reality TV show where he'll be pursued by a group of assassins for 30 days. If he survives the entire time, he wins $1 million. If he's killed, well ... he's killed. There is one particular rule that adds another layer to the game, however: Tommy can't be killed if he's with someone else. That prompts him to recruit a team of people whose job it is to shadow him and make sure he survives. One of those people is Anna Kendrick's Maddy, with whom Tommy strikes up a relationship, ultimately revealing the movie to be more about human connection than sci-fi spectacle.

If that sounds vaguely familiar, it should in the wake of Wright's "The Running Man," which stumbles despite star Glen Powell's charm. "Self Reliance," however, not only manages to avoid stumbling for the most part, it also has a better Rotten Tomatoes score (not that the site which claims Sean Connery's only perfect movie is "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" should be taken too seriously, but still).