The Most Confusing Moments In Jake Johnson's Self Reliance Explained

The rules are simple: Survive 30 days while being hunted by people attempting to kill you, and win one million dollars. As long as you're with another person, the hunters will leave you alone. This is the proposition presented to Tommy Walcott by a paid-to-be-there Andy Samberg in the Hulu film "Self Reliance." Written, directed, produced, and starring Jake Johnson, "Self Reliance" taps into the thrilling anticipation of David Fincher's "The Game," but with a lighthearted sense of humor and hell of a lot of heart that could only come from the guy who gave us Nick Miller on "New Girl" and one of the best episodes of "Mythic Quest."

Tommy decides to exploit the loophole by paying a transient man named James/Walter (Biff Wiff) to stay with him 24/7. He also encounters a woman named Maddy (Anna Kendrick) who is also playing the game, and who Tommy starts to develop feelings for — a first since his ex-girlfriend broke up with him two years ago. The game seems too good to be true, but after days of isolation with Maddy, Tommy is in this for the long haul. It's only when a mysterious man named Charlie (GaTa) informs them that the game is part of a reality show called "Delusions of Grandeur" where they are being set up as a joke that Maddy decides to bail, and things seem like they're falling apart.

Tommy continues with the game, James/Walter by his side, dealing with a team of production assistant ninjas led by Eduardo Franco ("Stranger Things"), a variety of different hunters, and some motivational wisdom from Wayne Brady. "Self Reliance" is a fast-moving comedy thriller, but some viewers might have walked away feeling confused about the game and whether or not it was real or just something Tommy made up in his mind. Luckily, I'm here to help guide you through it.

Spoilers follow.