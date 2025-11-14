The Running Man's Audience Reaction To The Film's AI Scenes Disturbed Director Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" stumbles despite star Glen Powell's charm but it wasn't an out-and-out disaster. It's thus far hovered around the 65% mark on Rotten Tomatoes and certainly has its fans despite the fact it made the bold movie of changing the Stephen King story's original ending. It made a similarly bold move in using AI as a major plot point considering the controversy surrounding the technology. For Wright, however, the most disturbing aspect of the film's AI scenes was the test audiences' reaction, as viewers had no trouble understanding what was going on, suggesting the genie is well and truly out of a bottle at this point.

The ending isn't the only element of the original King story that "The Running Man" changes. Wright's 2025 take on the source material — which was penned in the early '70s and released in 1982 — plays up the AI elements significantly, populating the film's dystopian future with deep fakes and drones all controlled by a sinister AI system. All of which feels alarmingly relevant to our modern day.

During an interview with Inverse, the director said that while it was helpful to not have to explain AI tech to modern audiences, it also made him uncomfortable. "We had two test screenings for the movie and there was nothing on that level that people didn't get," he explained. "Which is also disturbing. You're very aware that this is a thing that's happening where the toothpaste is never going to go back in the tube and [AI is] going to get better and better, and people are just not going to believe their own eyes at a certain point."