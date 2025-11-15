Predator: Badlands' First Draft Gave Dek A Much Bigger Challenge Than Being His Clan's 'Runt'

Director Dan Trachtenberg has asserted himself as the Predator whisperer. In the span of three years, he's delivered the raved-about prequel film "Prey," the wild animated anthology "Predator: Killer of Killers," and, most recently, the big blockbuster "Predator: Badlands." The latter takes place in the far distant future, further than any other "Predator" or "Alien" movie on the timeline, and centers on Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young, runt Yautja who is cast out of his clan and seeks to prove himself on a hostile planet. Trachtenberg, however, was originally going to make things even harder on Dek.

During an interview with BAFTA, Trachtenberg revealed that Dek was initially supposed to be blind in "Badlands." Obviously, that would've made things all the more difficult for Dek on his quest for vengeance against his cruel dad, even with the help of Elle Fanning's android Thia.

"The first instinct that we have initial treatments of was always that he was gonna be the runt of the litter. But he was, and I cannot believe that I'm just now remembering this, he was blind," Trachtenberg explained. The director then went on to discuss the origins of this bold idea and how it would have changed the movie: