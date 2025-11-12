The Now You See Me: Now You Don't Popcorn Bucket Is The Most Clever One Yet
After nearly a decade away, the Four Horsemen are returning to the big screen, with "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" arriving in theaters this weekend — and with it comes a brand new popcorn bucket for patrons to purchase. While this popcorn bucket trend has gifted us some ridiculous creations, the one that Lionsgate and the merchandise team have cooked up for this threequel is particularly clever. (Dare we say, magical?)
'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' popcorn bucket unveiled. pic.twitter.com/OXZkWW9pze
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 11, 2025
As the above video demonstrates, the "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" popcorn bucket ties in extremely well with the theme of magic that is at the center of this particular franchise. When the sides of the bucket are pulled away, it makes it look as though the popcorn inside of it is literally disappearing. Where the infamous "Dune" popcorn bucket was, shall we say, suggestive, this is downright imaginative.
The bucket in question is available at Cinemark, AMC, and other major chains. It retails for $27.95 at Cinemark, but prices can vary at different chains. However, for those who wish to get their hands on one, it figures to be readily available at a theater near you.
In recent years, movie theaters and Hollywood studios have had to get creative to generate more revenue, with box office returns having become less of a guarantee. While "Now You See Me 3" could very well prove to be a theatrical hit, these popcorn buckets have become an oddly important part of the release strategy for many films these days. Sometimes, that results in something either boring or wildly impractical. (See: the "Alien: Romulus" Xenomorph bucket.) But in this case, it's a practical, usable vessel for popcorn while also being entertaining in and of itself.
The Now You See Me: Now You Don't popcorn bucket is a literal magic trick
The "Now You See Me" films have been surprisingly popular in the past. The original movie became a surprise breakout success in 2013, taking in more than $350 million at the box office. And while its 2016 sequel, "Now You See Me 2," wasn't quite as big, it was still a massive winner for Lionsgate that pulled in $335 million globally. Of course, both of those movies pre-dated the custom popcorn bucket trend. Indeed, a whole lot has changed in the nine years since we last saw the Four Horsemen.
"Now You See Me: Now You Don't" has Jesse Eisenberg (J. Daniel Atlas), Woody Harrelson (Merritt McKinney), Dave Franco (Jack Wilder), Isla Fisher (Henley Reeves), and Morgan Freeman (Thaddeus Bradley) reprising their roles from the property's previous entries, with Ruben Fleischer (of "Zombieland" and "Venom" fame) sitting in the director's chair this time around. As seen in its trailer, the third "Now You See Me" movie also features a younger generation of emerging magicians played by Dominic Sessa ("The Holdovers"), Justice Smith ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), and Ariana Greenblatt ("Barbie"), with Rosamund Pike ("Saltburn") rounding out the cast as the villain. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.
"Now You See Me: Now You Don't" opens in theaters on November 14, 2025.