The Now You See Me: Now You Don't Popcorn Bucket Is The Most Clever One Yet

After nearly a decade away, the Four Horsemen are returning to the big screen, with "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" arriving in theaters this weekend — and with it comes a brand new popcorn bucket for patrons to purchase. While this popcorn bucket trend has gifted us some ridiculous creations, the one that Lionsgate and the merchandise team have cooked up for this threequel is particularly clever. (Dare we say, magical?)

'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' popcorn bucket unveiled. pic.twitter.com/OXZkWW9pze — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 11, 2025

As the above video demonstrates, the "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" popcorn bucket ties in extremely well with the theme of magic that is at the center of this particular franchise. When the sides of the bucket are pulled away, it makes it look as though the popcorn inside of it is literally disappearing. Where the infamous "Dune" popcorn bucket was, shall we say, suggestive, this is downright imaginative.

The bucket in question is available at Cinemark, AMC, and other major chains. It retails for $27.95 at Cinemark, but prices can vary at different chains. However, for those who wish to get their hands on one, it figures to be readily available at a theater near you.

In recent years, movie theaters and Hollywood studios have had to get creative to generate more revenue, with box office returns having become less of a guarantee. While "Now You See Me 3" could very well prove to be a theatrical hit, these popcorn buckets have become an oddly important part of the release strategy for many films these days. Sometimes, that results in something either boring or wildly impractical. (See: the "Alien: Romulus" Xenomorph bucket.) But in this case, it's a practical, usable vessel for popcorn while also being entertaining in and of itself.