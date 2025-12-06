How Warner Bros. Made Sure Audiences Knew Christopher Reeve's Superman Was Something Special

It's strange to imagine a culture wherein a superhero movie has to justify its existence to the masses. Sure, given Marvel's post-"Avengers: Endgame" woes and the fact superhero movies are struggling internationally, such a state of affairs isn't really all that hard to envisage. Back in 1978, however, Warner Bros. had to deal with the opposite of superhero fatigue. The studio was about to unleash Richard Donner's "Superman" on a populace whose only real exposure to superheroes had been via lighthearted TV series. The generation that grew up reading comics knew there was magic in the pages of their Marvel and DC books, but in terms of pop culture, superheroes were nothing like the reliably bankable legends they are today.

This posed a challenge for the Warner Bros. marketing team when preparing "Superman" for its December 1978 debut. As Andrew Fogelson, vice president in charge of Warner Bros.' worldwide promotion of the movie, told the New York Times at the time, "In the earliest stages, we began thinking about what we were going to tell people. We had to guess how a simple marquee — 'Here Comes Superman' — was going to predispose them." According to Fogelson, Warners thought such an announcement would be received positively, but the studio had to simultaneously excite and inform. "We had to be clear from the beginning that this wasn't an animated film," he explained. "It wasn't a remake of the [1950s] television serial. We had to let people know this was a brand new bit of business around what has to be one of the largest folk heroes in American history."

How did they accomplish that goal? With a marketing campaign that not only let people know what they were in for, but which provided a blueprint for blockbuster marketing that's still followed today.