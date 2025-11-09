The Chainsaw Man Movie Took Unlikely Influence From One Of The Best Romance Movies Ever

Chainsaw Man is no longer merely a manga and anime star; now he's officially a movie star too. "Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc" is an international hit at the box office. However, Japanese audiences got an extra treat that ones here in America didn't: A 52-page pamphlet available at theatrical screenings, which features a roundtable discussion with "Chainsaw Man" creator Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Some "Chainsaw Man" fans who've gotten their hands on the pamphlet have shared what's inside, including English translations of Fujimoto's words. Fujimoto's works are filled with references to movies he loves, and it turns out, "Reze Arc" is no different. What was one of his primary influences for the story? Richard Linklater's 1995 romance "Before Sunrise," of all films. After all, this "Chainsaw Man" movie isn't just an action anime, it's somehow also the year's best romcom.

"Reze Arc" adapts material from chapters 38 to 52 of Fujimoto's original "Chainsaw Man" manga, chapters which can also collectively be called the "Reze Arc." Our hero, Denji, a dimwitted Japanese teen, works for the Japanese government killing monsters called Devils, which personify fears. Denji is bonded to and can transform into the Chainsaw Devil.

Denji, an orphan who lived in poverty without love, is strung along by his controlling boss, the beautiful and eerie Makima. He hunts Devils because Makima's promised that she would really like it if he obeys and delivers results for her.

In Chapter 40, Denji has a meet-cute with a young girl named Reze, who falls for him instantly. Denji is left confused; should he stick with Makima or commit to Reze? The first half of "Reze Arc," where there's little action as Denji and Reze are spending time together, is where the "Before Sunrise" influence comes in.