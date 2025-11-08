25 Years Ago, Adam Sandler Delivered His Biggest Box Office Bomb Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The most visually imaginative movie Sandler has made — but it's also one of the most mind-bogglingly tasteless." Those are the words of critic Michael Wilmington writing for the Chicago Tribune in his review of Adam Sandler's 2000 comedy "Little Nicky." Though opinions certainly differ on the "tasteless" part of that equation, it is undeniable that this was the biggest movie of Sandler's career to date. It was also a critical and commercial disaster.

Sandler was coming off his ascension to A-list status in Hollywood as a string of hits in the '90s turned him into a superstar. As a leading actor, he could do little wrong. "Little Nicky," whether intentional or not, was a go big or go home moment for Sandler. With a star-studded cast, a massive budget, and the guy who wrote "The Mighty Ducks" behind the camera, the high-concept comedy had a lot going for it on paper. In practice? It remains the biggest box office flop of Sandler's long, storied career.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Little Nicky" in honor of its 25th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, the hot streak that Sandler was on at the time, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what went down in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?