Mass Effect TV Series Will Finally Explore The Franchise's Biggest Question

By now, you hardly even need to be an obsessive gamer to know about the internet-breaking controversy that followed the release of "Mass Effect 3" in 2012. The entire trilogy had been building to this climactic threequel, where the relentless and primordial extraterrestrial villains known as Reapers set their sights on Earth and the total eradication of organic life in the galaxy. Given the storyline's malleability, depending on the choices each player makes over the course of the campaign, it only made sense for the ultimate conclusion to take the form of the most impossible one yet in order to save the galaxy: destroy the Reapers along with all synthetic life, take control of the Reapers by sacrificing Shepard's very humanity, or merge literally all life into some weird organic/synthetic hybrid.

Naturally, none of those options left fans feeling very satisfied, but that's the legacy that Amazon's "Mass Effect" show will have to contend with moving forward. By setting the action after the main trilogy of games (albeit focusing on different characters), the series' writing team ironically has no choice but to settle on a "canonical" ending ... and, in the process, take that decision out of the hands of vast swaths of gamers. We've been wondering about this inevitable crossroads from pretty much the moment a "Mass Effect" show was first rumored, but there's no indication yet as to how this may be resolved.

Yeah, if you thought your favorite franchise had it tough, imagine having to be part of the creative team tasked with figuring out the official ending to one of the best — and most polarizing — video games ever made. Maybe they can ring up noted "Mass Effect" fan Henry Cavill for suggestions?