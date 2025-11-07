Brad Pitt And His F1: The Movie Car Are Now An Official LEGO Set
Over the summer, Brad Pitt sped into theaters in "F1," a thrilling movie set in the world of Formula 1 racing. While formulaic in its approach, hitting upon many of the same beats as dozens of other sports dramas, it's director Joseph Kosinski's fast-paced and realistic approach to F1 racing that gives the film a pulse, propelling it to entertaining heights.
Though "F1" is already available in all the usual home media formats, and it's also one of our favorite movies of 2025 so far, soon, there will be another way to bring the pulse-pounding racing flick home, and you can even get your kids in on the action.
LEGO has officially announced an "F1 :The Movie" LEGO set that lets fans build the meticulously crafted APXGP Team Race Car from the movie, and it also includes minifigures of the characters Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Yes, you'll literally be building a car for combat, just like Sonny Hayes intended.
Let's take a closer look at the "F1: The Movie" LEGO set below.
Plan C is for Combat
The new "F1" LEGO set is part of the company's Speed Champions line, which lets fans build some of the world's most iconic vehicles from both the real world and their favorite movies. For example, a new version of the "Back to the Future" DeLorean Time Machine is joining the line-up in January, and several vehicles from the "Fast and Furious" franchise were previously available too.
Clocking in at just 268 pieces, this isn't a big LEGO set, and it certainly won't be a difficult build, as it's intended for ages 10 and up. But this will certainly be a cool addition to the LEGO collection of anyone who also considers themselves a cinephile. It's not the only F1 LEGO set out there either, as several cars from the real-world sport are also available in the Speed Champions line. Plus, I'm glad it includes Sonny and Joshua as minifigures.
The "F1" movie LEGO set is available for pre-order now at $27.99, and it will ship starting January 1, 2026.