Brad Pitt And His F1: The Movie Car Are Now An Official LEGO Set

Over the summer, Brad Pitt sped into theaters in "F1," a thrilling movie set in the world of Formula 1 racing. While formulaic in its approach, hitting upon many of the same beats as dozens of other sports dramas, it's director Joseph Kosinski's fast-paced and realistic approach to F1 racing that gives the film a pulse, propelling it to entertaining heights.

Though "F1" is already available in all the usual home media formats, and it's also one of our favorite movies of 2025 so far, soon, there will be another way to bring the pulse-pounding racing flick home, and you can even get your kids in on the action.

LEGO

LEGO has officially announced an "F1 :The Movie" LEGO set that lets fans build the meticulously crafted APXGP Team Race Car from the movie, and it also includes minifigures of the characters Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Yes, you'll literally be building a car for combat, just like Sonny Hayes intended.

Let's take a closer look at the "F1: The Movie" LEGO set below.