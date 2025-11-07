The Most Surprising Part Of Predator: Badlands May Shock Longtime Fans

The "Predator" films have struggled a bit over the years to find their own distinctive identity. To be sure, there have been many constant themes and elements that every entry in the series has explored, no matter how different each cast of characters and setting may be. The films have always involved strong men and women learning to use their strength and cunning to outsmart and survive the Yautja. This alien race is routinely portrayed as being obsessed with the thrill of the hunt, and while they aren't completely trustworthy, they nonetheless conform to their own code of honor. The Yautja, or Predators as they're colloquially called, also make use of a seemingly endless variety of deadly weapons in order to maim, catch, and kill their prey.

But it's difficult to say what a "Predator" movie actually is or isn't. This is largely due to the original 1987 film being a hybrid movie all its own, blending together sci-fi horror, man vs. nature survivalism, and bullets & 'splosions action. That latter element, along with its director John McTiernan and its star Arnold Schwarzenegger, led to the film's reputation as an '80s action classic. Though the sequels have always allowed the series to keep one foot in the action genre, their variety has stretched and expanded the franchise with each installment. Director Dan Trachtenberg has seemingly made it his mission to further push the boundaries of the franchise with "Prey," "Killer of Killers," and this month's "Predator: Badlands," with the latter being the most extreme development yet. "Badlands" is a genuinely funny, heartwarming, and even adorable movie, something which may shock longtime fans of the films who only see them as immature action vehicles. "Badlands" proves that what the "Predator" series is really about is each installment carving its own path.