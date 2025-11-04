How To Watch Black Phone 2 At Home

Ethan Hawke's Grabber may have been killed at the end of "The Black Phone," but in Scott Derrickson's secret horror universe, death is only a word. While Derrickson's film adaptation of Joe Hill's short story proved to be a surprise hit with critics and audiences, the announcement of a sequel was confusing since the first movie appeared to be a relatively grounded story of survival with an ending that was pretty cut and dry. But then, Derrickson and his writing partner, C. Robert Cargill, came up with an idea that expands the supernatural elements of the original story. In "Black Phone 2," Hawke's villainous child abductor/murderer returns from beyond the grave to get his revenge on Finney Blake (Mason Thames) and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). This time, though, visions of the Grabber lead the two traumatized teens to Alpine Lake, a Christian youth camp that harbors some disturbing secrets that come to haunt the sibling pair in unexpected ways.

"Black Phone 2" is essentially Derrickson and Cargill's attempt to turn the Grabber into a Freddy Krueger type for a whole new generation. I don't think they quite succeed in making him that memorable, but it's hard to deny that there's an audience out there for these movies. In his review for /Film, Rafael Motamayor even declared "Black Phone 2" a fantastic sequel on par with "Dream Warriors." Now, despite being one of the more prominent horror films of the Halloween season, "Black Phone 2" has already made its way home. As of November 4, 2025, Universal Home Entertainment has released the snowy sequel on PVOD platforms like Prime Video, YouTube, and Fandango at Home. Physical media folks, however, will have to wait a bit longer until the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD is released on December 23, 2025.