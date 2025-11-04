How To Watch Black Phone 2 At Home
Ethan Hawke's Grabber may have been killed at the end of "The Black Phone," but in Scott Derrickson's secret horror universe, death is only a word. While Derrickson's film adaptation of Joe Hill's short story proved to be a surprise hit with critics and audiences, the announcement of a sequel was confusing since the first movie appeared to be a relatively grounded story of survival with an ending that was pretty cut and dry. But then, Derrickson and his writing partner, C. Robert Cargill, came up with an idea that expands the supernatural elements of the original story. In "Black Phone 2," Hawke's villainous child abductor/murderer returns from beyond the grave to get his revenge on Finney Blake (Mason Thames) and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). This time, though, visions of the Grabber lead the two traumatized teens to Alpine Lake, a Christian youth camp that harbors some disturbing secrets that come to haunt the sibling pair in unexpected ways.
"Black Phone 2" is essentially Derrickson and Cargill's attempt to turn the Grabber into a Freddy Krueger type for a whole new generation. I don't think they quite succeed in making him that memorable, but it's hard to deny that there's an audience out there for these movies. In his review for /Film, Rafael Motamayor even declared "Black Phone 2" a fantastic sequel on par with "Dream Warriors." Now, despite being one of the more prominent horror films of the Halloween season, "Black Phone 2" has already made its way home. As of November 4, 2025, Universal Home Entertainment has released the snowy sequel on PVOD platforms like Prime Video, YouTube, and Fandango at Home. Physical media folks, however, will have to wait a bit longer until the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD is released on December 23, 2025.
Black Phone 2 is already available on PVOD and will get a physical media release in December
"Black Phone 2" serves as yet another great example of studios getting in the way of their own success. The 2025 horror sequel is a clear-cut box office hit (having already made $105 million against a $30 million budget in less than three weeks), yet Universal has opted to truncate the potential success of the film's theatrical run by allowing folks to watch it at home early. It just seems so silly for the studio to do this while the movie's still in the top two at the domestic box office. But should you feel compelled to seek out "Black Phone 2" at home, the PVOD rental price is currently at $19.99, while the purchase of a digital copy will set you back $24.99. The sequel also comes with an assortment of bonus material, although your access to those will vary depending on the retailer you bought it from. They include:
- Feature Commentary with Director/ Co-Writer / Producer Scott Derrickson
- Deleted Scenes (Gwen and Ernesto Talk in the Library / Mustang Talks to Group / Mando Talks About the Camp Closing / Mustang and Gwen Talk in the Chapel / Ernesto and Gwen Kiss / Gwen Prays / Ken and Barb Ask Gwen and Finn to Come Back)
- Featurette – Dialed In: The Cast of Black Phone 2
- Featurette – A Story Carved in Ice
- Featurette – Frozen in Time
In the event you don't own either of the "Black Phone" films, there's already a bundle deal on Fandango at Home that's going for $29.99. It seems like a steal to get the first movie for an additional $5.