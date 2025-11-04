Why Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Looks So Different From The Show

If you watched "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" and thought it looked different from TV anime's first season, you're dead on. The shading and coloring are brighter, the line-art is thicker, and the action is faster-paced and more exaggerated. "Reze Arc" feels cartoony in a way "Chainsaw Man" season 1 didn't.

This is not just because the movie had a higher budget than any one episode of the show. Made at Studio Mappa, "Chainsaw Man" season 1 was directed by Ryu Nakayama, a veteran animator but rookie director. "Reze Arc" was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, because MAPPA wanted a new vision for their "Chainsaw Man" anime.

Tatsuki Fujimoto, author of the original "Chainsaw Man" manga, is a huge cinephile and his love for movies shows up in his comics. His one-shot manga "Goodbye, Eri" is a comic drawn through the camera lens of a cell phone, or in the style of a found footage film. "Reze Arc" features an early sequence of our hero Denji on a movie marathon date with his boss/crush Makima. Makima tells Denji that there are a lot of mediocre movies, but a good one can change your life.

Nakayama, a fan of Fujimoto and movies too, thought the best way to adapt "Chainsaw Man" would be to veer away from typical anime flourishes and towards a more grounded style. In an interview published in an October issue of Japan's Nikkei Entertainment! Magazine, Nakayama said he "thought it would be interesting if [he] could incorporate the essence of the realistic and the cinematic [in 'Chainsaw Man']."

Writing for anime blog Sakuga Blog, Kevin Cirugeda described Nakayama's approach as "animating live-action." Take note of the title sequence for "Chainsaw Man" season 1, which literally recreates famous live-action movie scenes in homage after homage.