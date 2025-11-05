Baywatch Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There aren't a lot of shows out there whose mere name evokes an image, but "Baywatch" is one of them. You can't hear the name without immediately picturing a bunch of lifeguards running across a sandy beach in red bathing suits. They're purportedly on their way to rescue someone, but all the camera seems to care about is the fact that they're running, often in slow motion. Although it initially struggled to find an audience and in fact was originally cancelled after just one season before being brought back from the dead, it quickly turned into a phenomenon that lasted throughout the 1990s. It even generated a big-screen adaptation in 2017 starring Zac Efron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Revolving around a team of lifeguards in Los Angeles (and later Hawaii), "Baywatch" turned some of its stars into icons, cementing their place in television history. But while some of the actors on the show came out bigger than ever, others struggled to reach the heights of their time on "Baywatch." Here's what the cast have been up to, whether it's superstardom, obscurity, or helping to bring down the Berlin Wall.