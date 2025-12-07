Invincible's Co-Creator Wrote A Two-Fisted, Booze-Drenched Papal Cartoon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you thought "Conclave" was as lurid as the papacy can get, think again.

Robert Kirkman is one of the most powerful writers in American comics today. He's the chief operating officer of Image Comics, and founder of his own company, Skybound Entertainment. Kirkman built that power by writing superhero series "Invincible" and zombie apocalypse comic "The Walking Dead," both running almost simultaneously from 2003 to 2018/2019, respectively. These days, Kirkman is the architect of the Energon Universe, bringing together the Transformers and G.I. Joe; Kirkman himself is writing "Transformers."

But a few years before his one-two breakout, Kirkman's first comic was 2000's "Battle Pope." Co-created with artist Tony Moore (who later co-created "The Walking Dead" and drew its first six issues), "Battle Pope" was published in black-and-white via Kirkman's small press Funk-O-Tron. Once Kirkman found his home at Image, that publisher reprinted "Battle Pope" in color.

"Battle Pope" is as ludicrous and audacious as its title suggests. One day, God comes to judge his children and finds the vast majority of us very wanting. One of the most disappointing is Pope Oswald Leopold II, who, before "Young Pope" Lenny Belardo did so, forsook his holy duties for a life of sex, cigars, and drinking. (If you're wondering how someone of such moral character became Pope in the first place, you're reading "Battle Pope" wrong.)

So God opens the doors of Hell and leaves Earth to join the legions of the damned. Hell and the mortal realm achieve an uneasy peace, but when Michael the Archangel goes missing in Hell, God summons the Pope to serve him again. Giving him the strength of a superhero, God sends the Pope to find Saint Michael. The real Pope's duties may include fighting evil, but usually that doesn't mean literally punching out demons.