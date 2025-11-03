Halloween Was The Worst Weekend At The Box Office Of 2025 So Far - What Happened?

Halloween 2025 is in the rearview mirror and, for anyone who happens to own a movie theater, it's a real good riddance moment. That's because the Halloween frame went down as the worst weekend at the box office this year thus far. With almost nothing new worthy of drawing a crowd, theaters were left fighting for scraps, with All Hallows's Eve overshadowing anything that was up on the silver screen.

In its second weekend, "Regretting You" took the number one spot domestically with an estimated $8.1 million haul, narrowly edging out "Black Phone 2" with $8 million in the number two spot on its third weekend. The entire domestic box office totaled less than $49 million over Halloween weekend, a new low point for 2025. That beat out a weekend in March when the Jack Quaid-starring "Novocaine" led the pack with less than $9 million, though that frame's domestic total was just shy of $52 million. That's slightly better, but it's still pretty terrible.

There were virtually no new marquee releases to try and lure in audiences, with Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's latest acclaimed collaboration, "Bugonia," expanding wide and pulling in just $4.8 million against a reported $45 million budget. That's not a good result for Focus Features, and it lost out to last week's champion "Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc," which added $6.2 million to its total.

Meanwhile, Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" got another limited run, bringing in an estimated $5.3 million to come in fourth place. Elsewhere, "Back to the Future" placed at number six with $4.7 million for its 40th anniversary. That certainly helped, but only so much. Globally, it wasn't much better, as "Chainsaw Man" was the top movie with another $12.5 million internationally. It was bad all around.