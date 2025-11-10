Tim Burton's Batman Opening Is A Secret Adaptation Of This DC Comics Story

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though Tim Burton's gothic aesthetic fit Batman and Gotham City like a glove, his two "Batman" movies are hardly the work of a lifetime Bat-fan. The movies take huge liberties with the source material, like making the Joker (Jack Nicholson) the one who killed Bruce Wayne's parents.

However, there was at least one hardcore Batman fan working on the film: executive producer Michael Uslan. A Batman fan since childhood (his 2019 memoir is titled "The Boy Who Loved Batman"), Uslan actually purchased the Batman film rights in 1979 with his creative partner, the late Ben Melniker.Uslan had long wanted to make a serious movie that showed the full potential of the Dark Knight. With 1989's "Batman," he got his wish, and he's been an executive producer on every Batman film since.

Speaking to Batman On Film in 2014, Uslan mentioned the opening of Burton's "Batman" was a homage to one of his favorite Batman comics, "Night of the Stalker!" Published in 1974, "Stalker" is the opening story of "Detective Comics" #439, scripted by Steve Englehart and plotted by husband-and-wife duo Sal & Vin Amendola. (Sal drew the comic as well.)

Burton's "Batman" opens by setting the scene of Gotham City. A couple and their young son exit a movie theater, but unable to get a taxi, they take a shortcut down an alley and run into muggers. You think that this is the Wayne family at first, and we're watching Batman's origin. Then the muggers just take the money and run. The scene cuts to a high-angle wide shot, as if someone is watching the scene from a rooftop. Cue Batman (Michael Keaton) confronting the two muggers and putting the fear of God in them.

"Night of the Stalker!" similarly recreates Batman's origin for him to witness and then avenge.