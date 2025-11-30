Why Monica Raymund's Gabriela Dawson Left Chicago Fire

The One Chicago Universe now includes three shows (a fourth, "Chicago Justice" lasted just one season before it was canceled). But the series that started it all was "Chicago Fire," which debuted back in 2012. Adding to the immersion of the interconnected shows is the fact they frequently make use of Windy City locales when not shooting on Chicago based soundstages. For former "Chicago Fire" star Monica Raymund, however, the procedural's location wasn't ideal. The actor portrayed paramedic Gabriela Dawson for six seasons but harbored ambitions to move to Los Angeles. When her "Chicago Fire" contract came to an end she opted not to renew, instead pursuing her desire to move westward which meant she could no longer commit to the Chicago-based filming of NBC's drama.

Dawson debuted on "Chicago Fire" all the way back in its first season. The Paramedic in Charge of Ambulance 61, she married Jesse Spencer's Matthew Casey and the pair tried to have children unsuccessfully. This eventually led to a breakup, after which Dawson relocated to Puerto Rico to provide medical expertise in a whole new setting.

Monica Raymund, meanwhile, also left Chicago behind, but not for Puerto Rico. The actor spoke to the Chicago Tribune where she revealed that her six-year contract with "Chicago Fire" was coming to an end prior to departure and she felt "hungry to explore a different role, a different story." This led her to relocate to Los Angeles, where she could "plant some roots," which meant she had to bid farewell to the show on which she'd starred for six seasons. After season 6, Raymund showed up briefly in seasons 7 and 8 but was essentially gone from season 7 onwards.