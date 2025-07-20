Why Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett Left Chicago Fire

Every "Chicago Fire" season has some twists and turns, and the show is known for its copious cast changes. Even so, season 12 offered one of the bigger whammies on both fronts when longtime star Kara Killmer departed the series.

This was already in the air, of course. Killmer's character, Sylvie Brett, was in a relationship with another major "Chicago Fire" player, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), who had been a peripheral figure since Spencer left the show in season 10. "Brettsey" are easily one of the most prominent and tumultuous couples in the show's history, and after Casey moved to Portland, their long-distance relationship turbulence columinated in a season 11 cliffhanger where he proposed to Brett. Season 12 reveals that Brett's answer was yes, and things lead organically to their wedding and move to Portland in season 12, episode 6 — "A Port in the Storm."

It's as much of a fairytale ending as you can imagine two One Chicago characters to have, and this very much contributed to Killmer's departure from the show. In an interview with TV Insider, she shed some light on her character's "Chicago Fire" exit and confirmed that Brett's arc — which, she pointed out, had started with a wedding disaster — simply came to a close: