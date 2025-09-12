Chicago Fire Cast Changes: The Biggest Characters Who Left The Series

In theory, a show like "Chicago Fire" should be able to run, essentially, forever. After all, the show is executive-produced by Dick Wolf, the television whiz who has kept -from-worst-to-best/ on the air for decades straight. "Chicago Fire" follows the lives of a group of firefighters and paramedics who operate out of Firehouse 51, a fictional division of the Chicago Fire Department. They fall in love, fight fires, find people to help, and fight like family — and there's no reason to think Chicago will stop having fires anytime soon, so this story engine is an infinite one.

Like any good procedural, the show has a sprawling cast to match its many storylines. Unfortunately, as any fan of procedurals knows, when you keep a show going indefinitely, your actors start to get restless. That's why numerous doctors have died in some pretty stupid ways on "Grey's Anatomy," and it's partially why "Chicago Fire" has dealt with some pretty big cast changes, too. Many important characters have exited the show over its fourteen seasons; some have left for story reasons, but others have taken their leave because their actors wanted a chance to do something else after spending years at Firehouse 51. These are the biggest character who left "Chicago Fire."