Why Charlie Barnett's Peter Mills Left Chicago Fire

The One Chicago franchise is a strange beast that's constantly in flux while simultaneously remaining as static and unchanged as you'd assume from a group of interconnected procedural dramas. NBC might cancel "Chicago Justice," a fan-favorite like Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead might leave "Chicago P.D.," and Scott Eastwood might depart the franchise before even truly establishing himself as part of it — but all the while, the shows trudge on, with the first responders of the Windy City navigating their difficult jobs and personal lives.

Sometimes, the cast shake-ups the property has become known for are borne out of necessity when an actor wishes to leave- However, there are other times when a major character is simply written out of the series. Such was the case with Charlie Barnett's second-generation firefighter Peter Mills, who was a prominent part of the first three seasons of "Chicago Fire" before suddenly deciding to quit firefighting and start pursuing his own dreams at his family's North Carolina restaurant. In a 2015 TV Guide interview, "Chicago Fire" executive producer Matt Olmstead explained that Mills was effectively put out to pasture in order to make room for new characters: